The People’s National Convention (PNC) has refuted media claims that two of its officials have switched allegiance to Alan Kyerematen’s Movement For Change (M4C) and the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC).

In a statement, the PNC clarified that both Alhaji Bala Maikankan, the former National Chairman, and Henry Haruna Asante, the Second National Vice Chairman, have been suspended from the PNC.

The PNC said the reports as a calculated attempt to mislead the public, especially PNC members, into believing that the party is fragmented.

“These media publications are false, misleading and a calculated attempt to hoodwink the unsuspecting public especially the members of the PNC into thinking that the PNC is divided.

“For the records, the said Bala Maikankan and Henry Haruna Asante are part of the group of former executives who were most recently suspended by the party for their involvement in the protracted leadership tussle that derailed the reorganisation and progress of the party since 2021,” the statement read.

“Consequently, neither Bala Maikankan is a former Greater Accra Regional Chairman nor

Henry Haruna Asante can purport to be executivea of the party defecting to any other political grouping. At the last National Executive Committee of the Party in Accra on 8th June 2024, the PNC had a full complement of its National Executives who deliberated and fashioned out a roadmap for the reorganization of the party ahead of the 2024 elections.”

The statement, signed by the PNC’s National Chairman and General Secretary, encouraged supporters to remain focused on the party’s reorganization plan for the 2024 general elections and to ignore attempts by detractors to cause public discontent.

Read the full statement below:

READ ALSO: