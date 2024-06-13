Ark-x is committed to accelerating the Moroccan and African tech ecosystems by ensuring the availability and competitiveness of tech talent through agile, scalable, upskilling, and reskilling solutions. This effort is part of the broader JOBINTECH project, a government-sponsored program.

Founded in 2019, Ark-x has been pivotal in addressing the disparity in access to skilled jobs in Morocco. The “Talent Factory” offers comprehensive training programs designed to transform potential candidates into job-ready professionals, ready to meet industry demands.

“Our mission is to unlock the potential of individuals and organizations through competency-based talent solutions,” said Hamza DEBBARH, Founder and CEO of Ark-x. “With advancements in AI, robotics, and IoT, it’s crucial to equip our workforce with the necessary skills to lead in this new era.”

Key Challenges Addressed:

Skill Gap: Rapid technological advancements have created a mismatch between available skills and industry needs.

Talent Shortage: Companies struggle to find qualified entry-level developers.

Economic Impact: Underutilization of local talent hampers economic growth and innovation.

Solutions Provided:

Skills-based Training: Comprehensive bootcamps focusing on in-demand tech skills.

Career Coaching: Workshops to enhance soft skills and job readiness.

Industry Partnerships: Collaborations with leading tech companies for real-world project experience.

Outcomes:

1000 Careers Accelerated: With a goal to accelerate 10,000 careers by marrying scalability with adaptability.

90% Placement Rate: High success rate of graduates securing positions in top tech firms.

95% Recruiter Satisfaction: Achieved through a recruiter-centric approach engaging recruiters early in the program engineering phase and throughout the talent journey.

89% Trainee Satisfaction: Through experiential learning, real-world problem solving, and expert coaching, delivering a transformative, individualized experience.

Our commitment to excellence has been recognized by leading tech firms and industry experts. We are dedicated to creating a pipeline of skilled professionals who will drive the digital transformation of Morocco and Africa.

Our successful participation at GITEX AFRICA highlighted our innovative approaches and our significant impact on the tech ecosystem.

For more information about Ark-x and our initiatives, please visit (https://www.Arkx.ma/).

Contact: Ark-x mail : keltoum.benesrighe@arkx.group – majdouline.khorris@arkx.group

Phone: +212 6 48 30 74 30