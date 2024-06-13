Asogli traditional authorities have lauded the government for commencing construction works on access roads in the Volta Regional capital, Ho.

The chiefs say this initiative is long overdue and will not only improve traffic flow but the state of the town.

They were speaking to Joy News after inspecting the progress of work on the access roads being constructed in Ho.

The construction of inner-city roads in Ho encompasses the Secondary City Development Project, being financed by the Urban Development Grant.

The first 3 lots of the grant were designated for the construction of the Cemetery-by-pass to Barracks Newtown Road, Ola-by-pass road, Market-by-pass (Charcoal Street), and Blissam Road.

Others included the Togbe Anikpi Crescent road and the Adzie Street.

Jerry Govina, who represented Sapel Construction Ltd, in charge of the C.K Road – Philips Junction road assured the team of timely and quality delivery.

The Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Divine Bosson said the construction works form part of the ‘Ho on the Move project’, designed to provide a facelift to the capital city.

He was satisfied with the pace of work and hoped the contractors maintain their momentum and complete the projects on schedule.

“It is a collective effort to give a facelift to our city. It’s far better to take loans to do development than to go in for a loan to drink tea and ‘kyinkyinga’ with it”, he said.

Traditional authorities in Asogli lauded the development initiative and the government for honouring its promise, indicating that successive governments failed to construct the roads after several assurances.

“This project is something we have longed for, for several years now. There have been several promises in the past, but nothing happened until recently when we were told that the project was awarded, and we witnessed the award”, said Togbe Anikpi of Ho Heve.

Some of the roads have received prima sealing, while earthworks are ongoing on others. The projects are scheduled to be completed within six months. All roads are designed to have double-sealed bitumen surfacing and double-sided drains.

The roads when completed would ease traffic congestion on the main road networks in Ho.

