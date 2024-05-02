Construction works have begun on some inner-city roads in the Volta Regional capital, Ho with funding from the World Bank.

The project, which falls under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Program being implemented by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, would see most of the selected roads receiving bitumen surfacing for the first time.

Others will have some drainage systems attached.

The roads include the Bob Coffie – CK Road, Blissam – Zion junction, Charcoal Market Road, Star SHS-Scrap Top, Ahoe public toilet junction-Heve Road, and Barracks New Town Road among others.

Openya Construction and First Sky Limited have been engaged to undertake the construction of the selected roads.

Gabriel Kwaku Dega, who works with Bans Consult Limited, the supervising agency, explained that the scope of work includes, surface priming, application of three seals of bitumen, line marking, and signpost erection.

Some storm drains in the capital would also be completed to ease the devastating effects of perennial floods.

The Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Divine Bosson said the road construction forms the core of an agenda to flood the municipality with development projects.

Residents have lauded the initiative but entreated the contractors to ensure value for money and construct the roads to perfection.