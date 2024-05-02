The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has revealed that the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park ranked number one as the most visited tourist attraction site in Ghana, in 2023.

In the Authority’s 2023 Tourism Report, the GTA noted that the top ten most visited attraction sites recorded 1,157,632 visitors out of the 1,407,709 total number of visitors to attraction sites in 2023.

Following its renovations and reopening in July 2023, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park had about 208,577 visitors, accounting for 15% of the top ten total visits.

The Aburi Gardens, which ranked first in 2022, fell to sixth place in 2023 with 93,719 visitors.

Meanwhile, the renovated National Museum placed second with 166,884 accounting for 12% of the top ten total visits.

Additionally, the Manhyia Palace Museum, having undergone upgrades, saw a striking resurgence in 2023, reclaiming a spot in the top 10 after last appearing in 2019.

“These shifts underscore the dynamic transformation within Ghana’s tourism landscape, where rejuvenated historic landmarks and culturally rich sites have succeeded in luring in more visitors,” the report reads.

“The ten most visited sites collectively captured between 78.80% to 93.72% of total arrivals during the period, maintaining a consistent share of 82% between 2019 and 2023.

“Notably, the top ten destinations accounted for 82% of overall domestic arrivals, with residents making up 68% of this visitation and non-residents comprising 14%,” the GTA added.

The Authority believes that the renovations and enhancements of various attraction sites have contributed majorly to increased visitor interest and played an important role in driving tourism success.

ALSO READ: