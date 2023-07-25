

Lots of Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians on Monday thronged the redeveloped Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park to have a feel of the new park as well as familiarize themselves with the park.

The park serves as a physical reminder of significant events, sacrifices and achievements

Over the weekend and Monday, when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the park, it observed that there were long queues of individuals from different parts of the world wanting to tour the redeveloped park.

On display at the park were the metallic casket that carried Dr Kwame Nkrumah from Guinea to Ghana, as well as the student mattress and the mirror he used in school. Also, the Presidential desk, pen, stamp, walking stick and the state car used by Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Some of the people who spoke to the GNA hailed the government for the redevelopment, adding that it would help them, especially students to know the history of the first President of Mother Ghana.

One of them stated that “Since the place was refurbished, I decided to come and see the new features such as the mattress that Dr Kwame Nkrumah used in school, his first state car, among others.”

While some were taking pictures of the new environment, others were also in the ‘Cold Room’, a place that showcases the life and legacies of Ghana’s first President.

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park (KNMP) is a monument of historic significance in Ghana. It is dedicated to the memory of the country’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

It also serves as the place housing the mortal remains of the first President and his wife, Fathia Nkrumah.

The Park is located at the coast of Accra on the former British colonial Polo Grounds, where Dr Kwame Nkrumah declared Ghana as an independent nation. Since its establishment in 1992, visitors from all over the world numbering up to about 98,000 each year, come and pay homage to Ghana’s first President, learn about his life and legacies. The Park is one of the 10 most visited sites in Ghana.

