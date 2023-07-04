President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo revealed during the inauguration of the newly renovated Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra on July 4 that 6,000 frontline workers have been prepared to assist tourists at the park.

He emphasized that the park’s reopening is expected to attract more than 1 million visitors, creating employment opportunities and contributing to the localization of the economy.

The event was attended by some political leaders, traditional chiefs, entertainment figures, and citizens, who witnessed President Akufo-Addo’s announcement at the park.

He stated, “6,000 frontline operators will undergo comprehensive training in customer care skills and competencies within the next year to effectively cater to both domestic and international tourists. Satisfied tourists are more likely to extend their stay, thus benefiting the local economy.”

Furthermore, President Akufo-Addo urged the Ministry of Tourism to implement measures to ensure the park’s upkeep at the highest standards.

He highlighted Ghana’s growing status as a global entertainment hub during the Christmas holidays, attributable to the success of the Year of Return initiative launched in 2019.

He added, “I have received information that the diaspora community is already making reservations and plans to visit Ghana. Therefore, I have instructed the Ghana Tourism Authority to collaborate with relevant entities such as the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Ghana Police Service, the Diaspora Office of the President, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to prepare for December in Ghana.”

In a related development, on July 19, 2022, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, initiated the rehabilitation and redevelopment of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum.

This reconstruction project aims to preserve the park’s historical significance, expand its visitor capacity, and enhance service delivery to visitors.

