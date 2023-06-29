Fear has gripped students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) as management confirms the tragic death of yet another student.

The announcement, which was made on the school’s official Twitter page, added that the student was found in her room.

After sending a heart-wrenching message to her close friend which read “I Quit”, colleagues were prompted to check up on her.

Sad News Hits KNUST as a Third-Year Female Real Estate student passes on at Ultimate Hostel, Bomso.



Her room at the Ultimate Hostel, Bomso, was broken into and her friends made the grim discovery.

The school’s management has identified the deceased as a third-year Real Estate Student.

Her unfortunate demise comes a week after two former students were involved in a ghastly accident in USA where they were pursuing their Ph.D.

