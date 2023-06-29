National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has showered accolades on the Ghana Police Service and the Electoral Commission (EC) for the professional work done during the Assin North bye-election.

He indicated that, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare demonstrated “leadership by example” and ensured his men were up to the task.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday, General Mosquito, as he is popularly called, said the police ensured all polling centers were weapon-free.

“I was very happy when the police arrested fake police and soldiers at the polling stations. They deserve commendation,” he stated.

Mr Nketia said their conduct has given NDC the assurance that “policing in election has taken different turn”.

On the EC, General Mosquito also thanked them for ensuring their materials arrived on time and superintending over a successful bye-election.

Overall, Mr Nketia said both the EC and Police conducted themselves professionally to ensure a free and fair election.