National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has revealed their winning strategy in the just ended bye-election at Assin North in the Central Region.

According to him, they “declared total war” in their quest to retain the seat and return James Gyakye Quayson to Parliament.

The embattled politician is returning to Parliament following his landslide victory in the just ended by-election.

He beat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Charles Opoku in the fiercely contested election to retain the Assin North seat for NDC.

He won by 17,245 votes representing 57.56% while NPP’s Charles Opoku polled 12,630 votes, representing 42.15%.

Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Bernice Sefenu remained an underdog. She got paltry 87 votes, representing 0.29 per cent of votes cast.

Speaking on their strategy in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday, Mr Nketia said they were resolved to retain the Assin North parliamentary seat.

In his view, the NDC revolutionary spirit played a key role in energizing their rank and file to be poised for victory.

“It is as if my people were possessed; everyone was working so hard especially in the rural areas to get a lot of people to vote,” General Mosquito stated.

He revealed that, NPP’s propaganda had gained momentum on the grounds but they managed to overturn it in their favour due to their affable candidate, Mr Quayson.

“We won because we had a better candidate than the NPP. James Gyakye Quayson was the people’s choice,” Mr Nketia observed.