Now that Assin North is behind us, I feel compelled to express my opinion on Sarkodie’s response to Yvonne Nelson, which, to put it bluntly, was unmeasured and uncalculated.

What is lost on many readers and commentators?

First, it is essential to emphasize that a thorough examination of Yvonne’s book would reveal that her intention was not to disgrace Sarkodie, as some have erroneously claimed.

In recounting the story of her decision to terminate a pregnancy she had with Sarkodie, Yvonne highlighted the fact that Sarkodie was still living with his mother and may not have been prepared for the responsibilities of fatherhood.

The above fact cannot be the posture of anyone in an attack mode.

It should also be noted that Yvonne’s acknowledgment of being older than Sarkodie, as mentioned in the book, suggests a recognition of shared responsibility and a partial admission of guilt.

Rather than solely placing blame on Sarkodie, this admission implies that both parties played a role in the circumstances that led to the pregnancy and subsequent decision.

By carefully examining the contents of Yvonne’s book, one can discern a more nuanced perspective on the situation.

It becomes apparent that her intention was not to shame or humiliate Sarkodie but rather to provide a candid account of the complexities and challenges they faced as people involved in a relationship.

It is therefore important not to jump to conclusions or misconstrue Yvonne’s narrative as an attack on Sarkodie’s character.

Instead, we should approach her story with an open mind, recognizing the complexities of relationships and the difficult decisions individuals sometimes have to make.

By understanding the context and nuances of her story, we can avoid hasty judgments and appreciate the multifaceted nature of human interactions.

Sarkodie’s misogynistic response and implications for his trade

It is disheartening, therefore, to witness a man of his stature resorting to slut-shaming a woman he once had a relationship with.

Sarkodie’s decision to weaponize his trade as a rapper carries immense repercussions, not only for his reputation but for his rap career.

Once regarded with great respect by Ghanaians, Sarkodie has now tarnished his reputation in the eyes of many, particularly when he chose to employ his loved rap skills as a means to attack a woman he was once intimately involved with.

Slut-shaming, regardless of the circumstances or past relationship dynamics, is and has never been an acceptable thing to do.

It reflects a lack of maturity and respect for women.

By using his rap as a weapon to demean and degrade Yvonne Nelson, Sarkodie has not only undermined his own credibility but has also perpetuated a toxic culture of misogyny.

It is disheartening to witness a talented artist succumbing to such behaviour, disregarding the potential impact it may have on his own trade, globally.

Sarkodie’s actions have displayed a lack of consideration for the consequences they might have on his person and career.

While a section of the population may be enjoying the controversy that has resulted in a give-and-take between Sark and Yvonne, the truth is that such controversy can tarnish an artist’s brand and alienate a significant portion of their fanbase.

Sarkodie’s once unwavering support may now waver due to his ill-advised response.

As consumers of music, it is crucial that we hold artists accountable for their actions. We should demand integrity and respect from those we admire.

Sarkodie’s recent conduct calls into question his character and raises doubts about his ability to handle controversies with grace and maturity.

The unmeasured and uncalculated response to Yvonne Nelson has exposed a disappointing aspect of his character.

By resorting to slut-shaming and using his rap as a weapon, he has not only diminished his own standing but has also contributed to the perpetuation of harmful attitudes toward women.

It is my hope that Sarkodie will reflect upon his actions and strive to regain the respect and admiration he once held in the hearts of Ghanaians.