A photo of Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah and Valerie Obaze, daughter of President Nana Akufo-Addo, has caused a stir on social media.

The photo Miss Appiah posted on her Instagram page was a wellness festival organised by R&R Luxury owned by Mrs Obaze.

The actress wore a fashionable blue workout outfit which gave way to her curves.

She complemented her sporty looks with purple and black sneakers and white socks with gold bracelets and a wristwatch.

To appear more stunning as always to the delight of her fans and followers, Jackie had a touch of makeup and a bib wig as she stylishly posed for the camera.

The actress shared other photos which captured her with some patrons of the wellness session.

Posting the photos, she captioned, Strong is the new pretty 💪👧 #WorkoutGoals#FitnessJourney.

Check out the photos below:

