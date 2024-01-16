Renowned Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has shared a touching story of a fan who welcomed a child after 15 years.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress expressed her excitement as she recounted the incredible story of the devoted fan named Makita.

According to Jackie, Makita had been struggling to conceive for a remarkable 15 years.

Throughout this challenging period, Jackie Appiah’s movies served as a source of solace for Makita, helping her navigate the difficulties of her journey towards motherhood.

The actress was pleasantly surprised by the depth of Makita’s connection to her work, and she shared the fan’s commitment to faith and perseverance.

Makita had made a special promise to invite Jackie Appiah to her baby’s christening once the long-awaited miracle happens.

Jackie Appiah assured her fan that she would make every effort to be present at the joyous occasion, regardless of her location in the world.

“OMG, guys, I gotta share this incredible story with you! So, there was this amazing lady who couldn’t have another baby for 15 years. Shocked? But get this, during all these years, she was a great fan and loved watching my movies; for her, they brought so much comfort and hope. It’s like my movies became her little ray of sunshine during the wait, you know? “

“She reached out to my management and Voila! Here I am, in Abidjan, ready to celebrate this incredible miracle with her and her baby. I’m beyond honoured to be a part of such a special moment. Let’s make this celebration one for the books! Makita my sister thanks so much for making my trip an amazing one. Did I forget to mention that I am the baby’s god mother.”

