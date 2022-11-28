A photo of Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah and Valerie Obaze, daughter of President Akufo-Addo has caused a stir on social media.

The two have got teeming fans talking with the photo which spotted them stepping out in style.

Though it is not clear what the occasion was, the two were captured by Sacha Okoh who owns a prestigious makeup brand in Ghana.

Miss Appiah, who many have described as a fashion influencer, was clad in a white floor-length jumpsuit with a low neckline with a sun hat.

Mrs Obaze was also spotted in a white dress and braids with a sun hat as well.

Sacha on the other hand wore a colourful flowery outfit as she stood in the middle of Jackie and Valerie beaming with smiles for the camera.

The photo spotted on the Instagram page of fashion guru Ghana has triggered reactions from followers.

