The Nsoromma Plus contestants took their turns over the weekend to exhibit their musical talents after starring in the previous editions that got them into the limelight.

This week, the contestants opened up the show in style at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair.

The judges for the night were Hitz FM’s presenter cum musician Andy Dosty and music legend Akosua Agyapong.

Truth Ofori opened up the show with highlife legend George Darko’s Odo Colours.

Winner of Nsoromma Season 1, Righteous Vandyke performed George Darko’s ‘Obi Abayewa.’

Precious Mbir also took on George Darko’s Kaakyire Nnua.

Gamado Somuah Isaac peformed Highlife Time by P Square.

Reneil Aboagye of Season 2 performed ‘Prempremsiwa’ By George Darko.

Victor Twum Ampofo performed Naomi by George Darko.

Jenice of Season 3 performed ‘Akoo Te Brofo’ By George Darko.

Jemima Darkoa Gyabs of Season 1 performed ‘Money Palava’ By George Darko.

Daniel Antwi of Season 4 Performed ‘African Girl’ By George Darko.

Grace Sarkodie of Season 2 Performed ‘Adikanfo’ By George Darko.

Nonetheless, the contestants who were adjudged best star performance on the night were Grace Adom Sarkodie and Truth Ofori.

They were presented gift hampers for showcasing wild performances on the night.

