Ghanaian actress and video vixen, Efia Odo, has shown interest in the Ghana Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus.

Following the team’s 3-2 win in the World Cup match against South Korea on Monday afternoon, Efia Odo queried Kudus’s relationship status.

According to her, she is only asking on behalf of one of her friends. Efia Odo, however, failed to disclose her name.

Man of the match definitely goes to Kudus. Is he single? I’m asking for my friend. She’s not on social media, Efia Odo wrote.

