Valerie Obaze, daughter of President Akufo-Addo and sister to the latest bride in town, Edwina Dokua Akufo, has shared official photos from the private marriage ceremony held over the weekend.

Valerie in the post said her younger sister looked like a queen on her big day. The proud ‘big sis’ also prayed for a long-lasting marriage for the couple.

“My baby sis got married and it’s giving pure Ohene and Ohemaa vibes. Love you both and pray that God blesses your union in every possible way!” read the caption of the images on her Instagram page.

The President’s daughter is married to Kwabena Jumah, son of former Member of Parliament for Asokwa and the current Managing Director of GIHOC, Maxwell Kofi Jumah.