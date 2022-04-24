The white wedding of Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo, one of the daughters of President Akufo-Addo has been held successfully at the Presidency on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Edwina tied the knot with Kwabena Jumah, son of the Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah aka Kofi Ghana.

The photos sighted on Instagram blog @sweet_maame_adwoa show Nigerian businessman and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote among guests at the wedding.

Below are the photos

Last year in October, pictures and videos went viral after the two love birds held a private family introduction at the Presidential Villa, which event was attended by the respective families and top guns of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP.

One of the videos which emerged also showed the president asking his daughter if she was ready to accept Kwabena Jumah as her husband-to-be which she responded in the affirmative.

Also in attendance at the beautiful ceremony were First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia together with second lady Samira Bawumia.

Some NPP stalwarts and other dignitaries also graced the occasion.