It was a competition of glitz and glamour at a star-studded event to witness the marriage ceremony of one of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s daughters and the son of Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Kofi Jumah.

The duo, Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo, and Kwabena Jumah tied the knot in a private ceremony over the weekend.

The colourful ceremony reportedly took place at the Presidential Villa at the Jubilee House.

Family members and friends from both sides were in attendance to share in their joy.

The President became the centre of attraction as he takes to the dance floor to challenge his daughter to a dance battle.

They danced their hearts out to the delight of guests who cheered them on.

His wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo also took to the floor with her son-in-law, Kwabena to serve some dance moves.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and his wife, Samira Bawumia were also in attendance to share in their joy.

Watch the video attached for more: