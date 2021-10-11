Nigerian billionaire, Prince Ned Nwoko, has indirectly disclosed the real age of his wife, Regina Daniels on her birthday.

Regina Daniels’ real age has been a topic of controversy on social media ever since she turned 16.

Since her birthday five years ago, the young lady has continued to insist on being 16 and even went ahead to make a necklace for herself with the tag “forever 16”.

However, in his birthday message to Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko stated that it is the beginning of a new decade for her, insinuating that she just turned 21.

“Beginning of a new decade with so much hope, expectations and grandeur. I know you are looking forward to the future with so much fanfare, I love you and wish you the very best as always @regina.Daniels,” he wrote.

Nigerians have flooded her comment section with both congratulatory messages and teases as her secret has now been exposed.

Meanwhile, to mark her birthday, her husband organised an intimate dinner for her in Petra, Jordan, where they had a lovey-dovey moment.