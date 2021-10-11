The Central Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), being chased by the Regional Police Command, has broken his silence.

The officer, Kwasi Dawood, is being sought after for alleged rape, incest, abortion, and assault of his biological daughter, who is a Senior High School student.

Reacting to the allegations on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, Mr Dawood denied any wrongdoing, stating he has never been involved with the victim or her mother, Mavis Ayitey who identified herself as the former’s lover.

According to him, it is also a deliberate attempt by some party faithful and the mother of the victim to ruin his hard-earned reputation, especially as the party’s internal elections draw near.

“I have never been involved with my daughter and for the mother, she is not my wife nor girlfriend and has never been. We were only in one church and brigade members who got involved in sexual acts somewhere in 2003 and she became pregnant which I took care of till she gave birth even though it later emerged I was not the father,” he narrated.

On the back of allegedly contacting a quack doctor, Dr Arthur Mensah, to perform an abortion on the victim after finding out she was pregnant, Mr Dawood also denied the allegations.

“I never ordered for an abortion and I don’t even know the doctor they speak of though I heard someone by that name has been arrested; the only Arthur Mensah I know is an assembly member in the area,” he added.

Mr Dawood maintained he is innocent and is ready to go to any extent, including a paternity test to clear his name.

He further dismissed reports of his indefinite suspension from the NDC, pending a police investigation into the matter.

Watch the video attached for more: