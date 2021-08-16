President Muhammadu Buhari has gone into self-isolation to observe the COVID-19 protocol required of anybody who comes in contact with a virus-positive person.



The self-isolation commenced after the President and officials who accompanied him on his 18-day trip to the United Kingdom were tested for COVID-19 on his return.

This follows his contact with officials of Nigeria’s High Commissioner in the United Kingdom, some of who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Their positive test led to the closure of the High Commission facilities for 10 days beginning on Thursday.

Confirming President Buhari’s self-isolation, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said it is in observance of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control’s guideline. According to him, besides the President, all those who accompanied him on the trip did the mandatory PCR test on Friday and will follow it with the second test days later.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have reacted differently to the news and many of them have taken to social media to offer incredible prayers on his behalf.