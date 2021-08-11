A romantic photo of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s daughter, Valerie and her husband, Stanley Obaze has popped up on social media and fans cannot keep calm.

The photo captured Mr and Mrs Obaze soaking up under the sun in a yacht.

They were spotted in a cozy pose and looked into each other’s eyes with love and beamed with smiles.

Valerie, who once revealed she was a party animal in her teens, wore an orange and cream mini outfit that gave way to her glowing thighs.

Holding a glass of wine, she had her left hand in her Afro twist braids and laid on her husband who was bare-chested on the yacht.

Photo below: