President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have been sworn-in for their second term in office.
Many photos have popped up from the swearing-in ceremony which was a very colourful one.
One photo from the ceremony has gained much prominence on social media.
It happens to be a photo of President Akufo-Addo’s wife, Rebecca, and daughters Gyankroma and Edwina.
The photo shows the First Lady and her daughters posing in colourful outfits dominated by kente.
While the First Lady wore a red ‘kaba’ over a kente slit, her daughters wore kente made in different colours.
Posing for the photo ahead of the main ceremony, President Akufo-Addo’s wife and daughters were all smiles.