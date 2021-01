Second Lady Samira Bawumia just knows how to slay it effortlessly.

As usual, she was beautifully dressed to the swearing-in of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

She has, on many occasions, topped trends for being a flawless fashionista.

READ ALSO:

Check out how she looked at the swearing-in of President Nana Akufo-Addo in Parliament on Thursday.