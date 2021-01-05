The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second Lady, Samira Bawumia know how to slay it effortlessly.

They looked absolutely stunning in their outfit during President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s last State of the Nation Address (SONA.

The ceremony took place at the State House on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, to mark the end of his first term and the dissolution of the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

Evergreen Mrs Akufo-Addo turned out in her nice lace kaba and slit outfit. She also wore her nose mask in strict adherence to the Covid-19 safety protocols.

Samira Bawumia, the beautiful mother of four did not disappoint with her fashion sense. She graced the occasion in a nice kente outfit designed with lace and a scarf to match.

From left; First lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia(Right)

They remained focused and attentive as the camera captured them at the event.