Ace Ghanaian broadcaster, Blakk Rasta is thanking God for his life after escaping death.

According to him, an unidentified masked man stormed his place of work to threaten his life.

Blakk Rasta on his Twitter page claimed the masked man forced his way into the studios and threatened to kill him.

But for the intervention of police, he would have been a dead man.

Meanwhile, Zylofon FM has thus been shut down and security has been beefed up.

See his tweet below