Ghanaian musician and radio presenter, Blakk Rasta, says he deserves recognition for playing a part in the recent decision by Ghana’s parliament to approve the cultivation and export of marijuana.

This development comes after Blakk Rasta’s previous arrest years ago when he made allegations that a significant number of parliamentarians in Ghana were consumers of the plant, which was then considered illegal in the country.

Following his arrest, Blakk Rasta was summoned to clarify his statements and was subsequently released after a brief period.

Expressing his satisfaction with the recent legislative changes, Blakk Rasta expressed a sense of vindication as he believes that the passing of this law validates his earlier claims.

He eagerly welcomed the legalization of marijuana for economic purposes, specifically for exportation.

Reflecting on his past encounters with the parliament on Showtym with Andy Dosty over the weekend, the musician revealed that they had even sent the police to apprehend him during his time at Happy FM.

“Now that marijuana has been legalised, I feel exonerated,” Blakk Rasta exclaimed.

He expressed his desire that this decision had been made earlier, emphasizing the significance of Ghana’s reliance on loans from nations where marijuana has already been legalised.

Additionally, he interpreted this as a lack of vision on Ghana’s part and proudly declared himself to have been ahead of the nation for several years.

In a light-hearted tone, he humorously added, “I pray they call me back and put me on the Speaker’s seat and crown me the ganja king.”

With the recent legislative approval, the country is poised to explore the economic potential of the cannabis industry, and Blakk Rasta eagerly awaits recognition for his perceived role in this significant shift.

