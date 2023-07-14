Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, has set in motion multiple legal processes including a fresh action at the Supreme Court in a bid to put his trial on hold.

He is demanding additional documents from state prosecutors to fully understand the case against him as well as asking that his day-to-day trial be stopped.

Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, is however accusing the legislator of engaging in a plot to prevent the court from hearing the case at all costs.

Lead Counsel for Quayson, Tsatsu Tsikata, on Friday informed the court of the fresh processes.

The legislator explained that they both have the potential of affecting the current criminal trial.