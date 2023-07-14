Some Nkawkaw supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) allegedly drove away Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, and his entourage over an abandoned stadium project.

While addressing the party supporters on reasons why they should vote for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer, his speech was abruptly cut off.

Unable to calm them down, Mr Annoh-Dompreh was forced to put the microphone down and leave the hall.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show, the NPP polling station women organiser, Berikisu Saani, denied claims that party members hooted at Mr Annoh Dompreh.

According to her, there was no physical confrontation between party supporters and the Nsawam Adoagyiri Member of Parliament (MP).

“No one exchanged punches at the Paris hall. On Tuesday, Bawumia’s team headed by Annoh Dompreh came to visit us but there was no trading of blows. Annoh-Dompreh assured us that the Nkawkaw stadium will be built for us. After he finished addressing us some people interrupted him that he should stop the lies.”

She advised government and constituency leaders to ensure the stadium project is completed before the 2024 general election in order to secure the seat and peace in the constituency.

She condemned the act by the supporters stating that they should have erred their grievances in a better and more respectful manner.

She said MP for the constituency, Joseph Frimpong, has promised that the contractor will be on site latest by August 15, 2023.

The party executive commended the Akufo-Addo administration for constructing town roads and other developmental projects, adding that the stadium is the most important to the people.

Paul Deyen, the Electoral Party Coordinator of the NPP, reiterated that the youth only expressed their frustration without creating any chaotic scene.

