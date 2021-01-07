President Nana Akufo-Addo has congratulated the elected Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic, Alban Sumana Bagbin on his election as Speaker of Parliament.

Delivering his keynote address after taking the oath of office, President Akufo-Addo noted that that was the first time in the history of the Republic that the president is to work with a Speaker of Parliament from a different party.

This not withstanding, the President said he hopes their actions will be guided by the love for the country.

READ ALSO:

He said his office was renewed by an emphatic margin and that is because of the confidence and trust the Ghanaian people have in him.

“I must, at the outset, express my warm congratulations to my good friend and colleague of many years in this House, the Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, on his assumption of office as the Speaker of the Eighth Parliament of the 4th Republic. Nearly three decades of devoted service to Parliament by you has culminated in this moment, which has seen your elevation to the third great office of state of our nation.

“Together, you and I will be chartering new territory in the governance and politics of the 4th Republic, for this is the first time in the life of this Republic that a President from one party will be obliged, by the exigencies of the moment and the will of the people, to work, in all sincerity and co-operation, with a Speaker of Parliament from another party. I am confident that both of us will be guided in our relationship by the supreme interest of our people in ensuring good governance in the ordering of the affairs of state. I want to assure you of my wholehearted determination to work with you to advance the peace, progress and prosperity of the Ghanaian people. Once again, many congratulations to you and the re-elected and new Members of Parliament,” he said.