Former President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on his election as the Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

In his congratulatory message on Thursday, January 7, 2021, Mr Mahama said: “The events of last night stretching into the morning of 7th January have been both a great occasion for Ghana’s democracy and at the same time a day of infamy, which will go down as a low point in our democratic practice.”

He added that: “The election of Speaker Bagbin affirms what a great democracy we can build for ourselves and how dialogue and consensus-building can make us even stronger as a nation.”