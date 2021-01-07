Immediate past Member of Parliament for the Nadowli Kaleo constituency, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, has been sworn in as Speaker of Ghana’s 8th Parliament.

This comes after he was elected in a keenly contested election between himself and former Speaker, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye.

Alban Sumana Bagbin

Mr Bagbin, who was the Second Deputy Speaker in the 7th Parliament, was nominated by his political party –the National Democratic Congress– for the position.

READ ALSO:

Born on September 24, 1957 at Sombo in the Upper West Region, Mr Bagbin is a graduate of the University of Ghana (1977-1980) and the Ghana School of Law (1980 -1982). He holds an Executive Masters in Governance and Leadership from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

His parents are Sansunni Bagbin and Mrs Margaret B. Bagbin who were both peasant farmers.

Mr Bagbin is married to Mrs Alice Adjua Yornas Bagbin, the Programme Officer of the United Nations Children Fund office in Ghana.