Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, is trending on Twitter for being a peacemaker when confusion rocked the inauguration of the 8th Parliament.

The Assin Central MP-elect was described as the peacemaker by some users of the social media app as he was seen largely calling for cool heads among his colleagues on the Floor of Parliament.

Mr Agyapong is known to be a ‘no-nonsense’ person who would react to anything he disagrees with.

His silence and call for peace in the House Thursday came as a shock to many with some doubting he was present.

Concerns were raised about whether or not he was present and who sat on his seat following the Minority MPs-elects’ decision to occupy the Majority side of the House.

What many anticipated to go smoothly turned chaotic during the inauguration of the MPs-elect of the 8th Parliament but Mr Agyapong remained calm and called for peace.

Below are some comments on the happenings:

Them say Kennedy Agyapong enter norr wey the NDC mp wey dey sit on ein seat tinup. Landlord come tenant run😂😂😂😂😂😂😭 — Jason⚡ (@Jason_gh1) January 6, 2021

You have an mp like Kennedy agyapong and still saying ndc mps are not intelligent kwasia man. — Kwadwo Piano ❁ (@Eny3_mani_aa1) January 7, 2021

My main suspects for the betrayal:



– Adwoa Safo (The way she has been mafiaed

– Kennedy Agyapong (Sheege reasons)

– K.T Hammond (Just for sheege reasons)

– Fomena MP (Oquaye’s actions in the 7th parliament) — Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong (@OJSarpong) January 7, 2021

Can’t wait for Kennedy Agyapong ein take on what Carlos Ahenkora did at parliament House today 🤣 nbs history to be review oo 😂 — TROSKI FRONT SITTER 🇬🇭 (@daddys_onlyson) January 7, 2021

Kennedy Agyapong ein seat de3 untouchable oo….You touch am aa you subscribe to 2 months dragging from am oo 😂 IDOLO 🖤 — KOJO BANKZ 🇬🇭 (@KoJo_Bankz99) January 7, 2021

The legend herself, judas of this century, the reason behind all that’s happening in parliament right now…

Kennedy agyapong making Note for next week’s program, Asiedu nketia too sharpening his mouth for interviews tomorrow.. pic.twitter.com/StDwa8XEwt — Yasmin orlando (@yasmin85605913) January 7, 2021

The MPs dey fear to tap Kennedy Agyapong ein seat sekof them dey fear say demma keys go commot 😂😂😂 a true viking😂😂 — Uchiha Winter Soldier ❄🕊🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@I_Am_Winter) January 6, 2021

Kennedy Agyapong is doing sleeping competition in Parliament. it’s him that sold out Assin North Mp. Sellout. — Kwadwo Piano ❁ (@Eny3_mani_aa1) January 7, 2021