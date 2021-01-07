Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, is trending on Twitter for being a peacemaker when confusion rocked the inauguration of the 8th Parliament.

The Assin Central MP-elect was described as the peacemaker by some users of the social media app as he was seen largely calling for cool heads among his colleagues on the Floor of Parliament.

Mr Agyapong is known to be a ‘no-nonsense’ person who would react to anything he disagrees with.

His silence and call for peace in the House Thursday came as a shock to many with some doubting he was present.

Concerns were raised about whether or not he was present and who sat on his seat following the Minority MPs-elects’ decision to occupy the Majority side of the House.

What many anticipated to go smoothly turned chaotic during the inauguration of the MPs-elect of the 8th Parliament but Mr Agyapong remained calm and called for peace.

