The Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for Tema West, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, snatched ballot sheets during counting in an election to elect Speaker for the 8th Parliament.

After the counting of votes for Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye was done, the MP-elect snatched the ballot papers from the Clerk and bolted with them.

Prior to the snatching of the ballot sheets, the National Democratic Congress members were singing and jubilating that their candidate Alban Bagbin had won the secret votes.

Mr Ahenkorah was chased by Asawase MP-elect, Muntaka Mohammed, who accosted him and retrieved the ballot papers.