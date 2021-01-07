The founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho has said that it’s a prudent decision to maintain Professor Mike Ocquaye as the Speaker of Parliament.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has proposed that the Speaker of Parliament for the 7th Parliament Prof.Mike Ocquaye be maintained as the Speaker for the eighth Parliament.

However, the NDC has also nominated Alban Bagbin as their choice to lead the house as Speaker of Parliament.

But reacting to news of the NPP maintaining Prof. Mike Ocquate, Koku Anyidoho in a tweet said: “If Prof Mike Oquaye is being retained as Speaker, it is a very prudent governance decision. With the tight Parliament we are going to have, we have no room to experiment with a rookie Speaker”.