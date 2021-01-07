A total of eleven (11) Members of Parliament (MPs) decided to retire from Parliament, thus did not contend in the 2020 parliamentary elections to represent their constituencies in the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

These eleven former Members of Parliament(MPs) who decided to bow out of parliament on their own volition are from both sides: the New Patriotic Party(NPP) and the National Democratic Congress(NDC).

From the NPP side, here are the retiring MPs

Anthony Akoto Osei: He is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tafo Pankrono in the Ashanti Region. The former banker represented his constituency for three consecutive terms in parliament before dropping the baton to carry on the race. He was succeeded by Vincent Ekow Assafuah of the NPP.

Kwabena Appiah-Pinkrah: He is the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akrofuom constituency in the Ashanti Region. The 73-year-old former consultant represented his constituency for three consecutive terms before he decided not to run again. He was succeeded by Alex Blankson of the NPP.

Ziblim Iddi: He is the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Gushegu Constituency in the Northern Region. The 53-year-old educationist represented his constituency for one term in office as MP. He was succeeded by Alhassan Tampuli Sulemana of the NPP.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey: He is the member of parliament(MP) for the Anyaa Sowutuom constituency in the Greater Accra Region. The 57-year-old former journalist represented her constituency for two consecutive terms as Member of Parliament and was succeeded by Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi of the NPP.

Retiring MPs from the NDC side are

Alban S. K. Bagbin: He is the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nadowli Kaleo constituency in the Upper West Region. The 63-year-old lawyer represented his constituency for seven consecutive terms. He handed the baton to Anthony Sumana Mwinkwaara of the NDC.

Richard Quashigah: He is the member of parliament(MP) for the Keta constituency in the Volta Region. The 52-year-old former journalist represented his constituency for two consecutive terms and was succeeded by Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey of the NDC. Inusah Fuseini: He is the Member of Parliament(MP) for the Tamale Central constituency in the Northern Region. The 58-year-old lawyer represented his constituency for four consecutive terms before handing the mantle to Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed of the NDC.

Bernice Adiku Heloo: He is the Member of Parliament for the Hohoe South constituency in the Volta Region. The 66-year-old development expert represented her constituency for two consecutive terms. She was succeeded by John Peter Amewu of the NPP.

Magnus Kofi Amoatey: He is the Member of Parliament(MP) for the Yilo Krobo constituency in the Eastern Region. The 72-year-old Lawyer represented his constituency for two consecutive terms before dropping the baton to Albert Tetteh Nyakotey of the NDC.

Clement Kofi Humado: He is the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Anlo constituency in the Volta Region. The 68-year-old Agricultural expert represented his constituency for four consecutive terms. He was succeeded by Richard Kwame Sefe of the NDC.

Fiifi Kwetey: He the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ketu South constituency in the Volta Region. The 54-year-old former Financial Analyst represented his constituency for two consecutive terms before dropping the baton to Dzifa Gomashie of the NDC.