The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central has accused the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul of being responsible for the soldiers who stormed the Chamber of Parliament.

The MP, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, claimed he even confronted Mr Nitiwul after he placed a call to the Military.

“I can say on record that it is the Defence Minister who called in the Military,” he alleged.

The military, heavily armed and clad in full regalia, stormed the Floor of Parliament to restore calm after some MPs disrupted the electoral process of a new Speaker for the House.

He made the claims in an interview on Joy News and described the act as shameful and a blurr on Ghana’s Parliament.

Murtala Mohammed, MP for Tamale Central

“I insist that Hon Nitiwul invited the armed Military men to the Chamber. When he made the call, I confronted him.

“That is why there should be a thorough investigation. I have proof and other members of Parliament can testify too,” he indicated.