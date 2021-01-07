The Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has expressed satisfaction after the election of Alban Bagbin as the Speaker of the 8th Parliament.

Mr Anyidoho, who earlier said that it was a prudent decision to maintain Professor Mike Ocquaye as the Speaker of Parliament, said his position has been that considering the tight nature of Parliament, a ‘rookie’ Speaker shall not be a prudent governance decision.

Hence, Mr Bagbin as the Speaker was a good move.

He wrote: My position has been that, considering the tight nature of Parliament, a rookie Speaker shall not be a prudent governance decision: Rt Hon Alban Bagbin is certainly not a rookie Speaker by any standards.