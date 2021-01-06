Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s last State of the Nation Address (SONA) in the most charitable terms.
Mr Anyidoho has described the speech as “commendable” for certain specific features.
Mr Anyidoho who was himself a presidential speechwriter for late President Atta-Mills said he used to keep his speeches “crisp and straight-to-the-point”.
He said he saw all the above elements in the SONA as delivered by the President at Parliament.
He wrote: The brevity of President Akufo-Addo’s SONA speech yesterday, is commendable. No need for a long winding speech. As the speech writer of President Atta-Mills, I used keep his speeches crisp and straight-to-the-point. Brevity is a strong mark of a focused person.
Read post below:
The brevity of President Akufo-Addo’s SONA speech yesterday, is commendable. No need for a long winding speech. As the speech writer of President Atta-Mills, I used keep his speeches crisp and straight-to-the-point. Brevity is a strong mark of persons who are focused.— Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) January 6, 2021
READ ALSO:
Mr Anyidoho who is the founder of the Atta Mills Institute made the comment in reaction to President Akufo-Addo’s last SONA to the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic, as demanded by Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.
The Seventh Parliament dissolves on midnight of January 6, 2021.