The brevity of President Akufo-Addo’s SONA speech yesterday, is commendable. No need for a long winding speech. As the speech writer of President Atta-Mills, I used keep his speeches crisp and straight-to-the-point. Brevity is a strong mark of persons who are focused. — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) January 6, 2021

Mr Anyidoho who is the founder of the Atta Mills Institute made the comment in reaction to President Akufo-Addo’s last SONA to the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic, as demanded by Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

The Seventh Parliament dissolves on midnight of January 6, 2021.