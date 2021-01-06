A police patrol team has arrested a 47-year-old woman for peddling dried herbs suspected to be cannabis at Zenu Atadeka.



The acting Regional Crime Officer for Tema, Supt Kwabena Otuo Acheampong who briefed the media about the arrest said on January 4, at about 10:30am, the patrol team, upon a tip-off, raided the peddler’s hub at Katamanso near Ashaiman.

Suspect Vida Adjaho was arrested with an unspecified quantity of dried plants in a black polythene bag and one parcel of dried plant material, both suspected to be cannabis.

Vida has since been arraigned before a court while the suspected cannabis has been sent to the crime laboratory for analysis.

Supt. Acheampong, speaking to Adom News’ Issabella Gidiglo cautioned the public against indulging in cannabis peddling since no one will be spared when apprehended.