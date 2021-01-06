A 45-year-old man, Akanji Oluwaseyi, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police, for allegedly forcefully having carnal knowledge of his daughter.



According to the PPRO of the command, the suspect had visited his 13-year-old daughter at her workplace to demand an errand.

Mr Oluwaseyi is said to have sought permission from his daughter’s boss for her to fetch him water but proceeded with his unlawful act once the boss was out of sight.

The victim raised an alarm after the rape, leading to the arrest of her father.

Upon interrogation, Mr Oluwaseyi denied the allegation but when he was confronted by the victim, he became dumbfounded.

The victim was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention as the police gather more evidence for prosecution.