The Majority and Minority caucuses in Parliament in a press conference today will take stock of the 7th Parliament ahead of its dissolution at midnight.

The presser will have Majority leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu and Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu address Ghanaians of legislative works undertaken by the 7th Parliament.

The plans and objectives of the 8th Parliament to be sworn in tonight will also be discussed.