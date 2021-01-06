President Donald Trump has announced a Presidential Delegation to attend the swearing-in of President Akufo-Addo on his second term in office.

The ceremony has been scheduled for Thursday, January 7, 2021, at the premises of Parliament House in Accra, Ghana.

The Honorable Dr. J. Peter Pham, Ambassador, United States Special Envoy for the Sahel Region of Africa, is expected to lead the delegation.

This was contained in a statement published on the website of the White House.

The United States Ambassador to Ghana, Honorable Stephanie S. Sullivan will also be a part of the delegation.

Other 13 Heads of State will also grace the occasion with attendance strictly by invitation.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service ahead of the grand event has announced the closure of major roads to ensure security, safety and smooth flow of vehicular movement leading to the venue.