The Ghana Police Service has announced closure of some roads in the capital on Thursday, January 7, 2021, due to President Akufo-Addo‘s investiture.

The closure is to ensure security, safe and smooth vehicular movements of these major routes leading to the venue, State House.

They include the Arko Adjei Interchange through to Ridge roundabout, Accra International Conference Centre, Independence Square, Accra sports stadium, Osu cemetery traffic light and the Gamel Abdul Nasser road.

These areas from the Kotoka International Airport have been earmarked as inner security perimeters for the event and will be closed to traffic from 4:00am to 6:00pm.

The Police in a statement said others including the 37 Liberation road from Opeibea will also closed.

However, the police indicated that, diversionary routes will be created from the Tetteh Quarshie roundabout, Liberation Road, Ring Road and Kwame Nkrumah Circle to join the Olusegun Obasanjo and Kanda Highway.

The police is asking for the cooperation of the public to ensure free flow of traffic.

