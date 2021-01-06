Liha Miller Amoah says her husband Patapaa is the most romantic man she has ever met in her life.

Speaking on Adom TV‘s Badwam morning show, she stated that the One Corner hitmaker cares for her beyond her expectations.

“He is very romantic. That is why one of the reasons why I married him. He is the best man I have ever met. He is like perfect, he really is and we match, we really do,” Liha Miller told Sister Sandy.

Mrs Amoah said the artiste born Justice Amoah is caring, God-fearing and helpful.

MORE:

“If I am sitting in the car Patapaa will force me to wear a seat belt. When I am sleeping he will wake up and he will cover me with the bedsheet when I push it away.”

“The last time I was in the hospital, I was so sick, and almost the ten days I was sick he did not sleep one night. Anytime I opened my eyes he was there. That was the first time I saw him cry. When I asked why he said ‘how can I feel happy if you are sick’.”

Liha Miller added she also admires the way Patapaa respects her family adding “there are many things I love about him.”

According to her, people who have questioned why she chose Patapaa do not know the artiste that well.

The couple tied the knot in a ceremony on Saturday, January 2. They had first performed some traditional rites before having a white wedding.

The event took place at Swedru in the Central Region.