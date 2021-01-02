Terrifying footage online has captured the moment a crocodile attacked a tourist at Ave Dakpa in the Volta region.

The woman who is yet to be identified was part of a group who visited the area as part of celebrations for the festive season.

They took turns to pose for the camera with the crocodile who had been called out of the river by the tour guard.

Unfortunately, just when the young woman who wore an orange caftan took her turn, the reptile jumped up and attacked, causing panic among the visitors.

Watch the video below: