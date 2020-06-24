Parts of Ghana, including the nation’s capital, Accra, Wednesday night experienced a scary earth tremor that shocked many residents in affected areas.

Residents in areas such as Dansoman, Achimota Mile 7, Spintex, North Kaneshie and Kasoa among others have confirmed experiencing the natural occurrence to Adomonline.

Other areas were Ashaley Botwe, Adentan, Kwashieman, Amasaman, Tema, Gbawe, Kokrobite and McCarthy Hill.

The rest were Sowutuom, East Legon, Tetegu and Mambrobi Sempe among others.

They confirmed experiencing it three times within a short time frame. The first was intense, the subsequent ones were a bit lighter.

Some residents of Suhum-Akrabo in the Eastern region, Winneba and Awutu-Breku in the Central region also experienced it. This time four times.

In parts of Accra such as Dansoman, the lights went off for about five minutes before it came back.

