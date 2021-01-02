Social media is buzzing with visuals from Ghanaian music star, Patapaa and his German girlfriend, Liha Miller’s marriage ceremony.

The ceremony is reported to be currently going at Cedi Lounge and Kitchen at Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

The musician known in private life as Justice Amoah and his lover, Liha Miller popularly known as Queen Peezy portrayed rich Ghanaian culture at the ceremony.

Liha Miller was captured all glammed up in kente, adorned with beads with a curled short hair.

Patapaa who sat close to his wife also wore a white caftan with beads and an Ahenema to match.

Just like every marriage ceremony, the newly-weds were offered marital advice.