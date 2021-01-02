2020 was like a roller coaster; ups and downs, the good, bad, ugly and scandalous.

Adomonline.com has compiled some of the scandals that rocked Ghana last year.

Below are some incidents that shook Ghana in 2020:

The wild ‘pyjamas’ video of Kan Dapaah:

Ghana’s National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah was in caught in a romantic conversation with a lady in January 2020.

In the video which went viral, the minister was seen subjecting himself to the dictates of the lady in question.

The love struck 66-year-old National Security capo was seen modeling in his dark-blue dotted pyjamas at the request of the young woman.

Mr Dapaah was advised by security experts to resign, but he never did, though his scandal was on the lips of Ghanaians for a long period.

Felix Ofosu Kwakye caught in the house of his alleged lover:

Another major story that made headlines was the leaked video of National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Abura Asebu Kwamankese Constituency, Felix Ofosu Kwakye.

The candidate, donned in the party’s t-shirt, was captured by his alleged lover’s relation after she stated she had constantly seen him in the apartment.

Felix, who at the time was in the bedroom of the said lover, defended he only went there to pick up some party items, since he had no space in his home.

This is believed to be one of the contributing factors to his defeat in the December 7 elections.

Sex tape of the famous ‘sushi king’, D-black:

Known for his high-standard lifestyle, D-black shocked the nation when a tape of him aggressively bonking an unidentified lady went viral.

The rapper and his lover, both nude, were aware their escapade was being filmed, as they conversed before their intercourse.

In the said video, the lover was heard quizzing D-black on what to eat, which he replied ‘Sushi’.

In another part of the about two-minute video, the rapper was moaning loudly as he engaged in naughty conversations with the said lady.

Ghanaians and celebrities teased him on the leak, but he never held any grudges.

The diary of controversies on the ‘Papa No’:

As the electioneering period fast approached, another suspected politically-related scandal involving the side chicks of a prominent person emerged.

The scandal between actress Tracey Boakye and musician Mzbel entertained Ghanaians for five whole months.

It all began when Tracey accused Mzbel of crawling her way into the life of her lover, whom they both referred as ‘Papa No’, for fear of denting his hard-earned reputation.

The side-chicks threw jabs at each other, with Tracey describing Mzbel as a “worthless old lady with grey pubic hair”.

The latter also hit back, tagging Tracey as an unintelligent side-chick whose aim is to destroy a home, adding she wont live to see the beauty of old age.

The ‘Papa No’ saga escalated when Kennedy Agyapong descended Tracey, threatening to expose her dealings if she doesn’t keep mute.

The whole saga ended with Mzbel ignoring her rival, and Tracey and Kennedy exchanging apologies for their ill words.

Victoria Hamah and her brother washing their dirty linens in public:

Soon after the well-battled December 7 elections were over, the country had something to talk about again when the Hamah siblings exposed their rivalry in plain sight.

Former propaganda secretary, Lord Hamah, dropped jaws when he described his elder sister Victoria Lakshmi Hamah, a former Deputy Minister of Communications, “a national sex symbol”.

Lord Hamah’s outrage was sparked when Victoria teased he contested elections and had three votes.

The brother who was disgusted by the Facebook comment, used harsh language on his sister, while questioning her morality.

” Foolish girl! Filthy compromise of the most slothful indolence” is one of Lord Hamah’s punches which got the reply “come and marry me, lol.”

Owusu Bempah versus Stacy Offei’s family:

A scandal which went to its grave with the late Deputy CEO of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Program (NEIP), Stacy Offei Darko, resurrected again after two years.

Mother of the late Kennedy Agyapong’s baby mama accused Owusu Bempah as the person to answer to her daughter’s death since he introduced her to the doctor who performed the ‘botch’ surgery.

However, the prophet lost his cool and demanded a retraction and apology, which he said will warrant a court action when defied.

The thick-skinned family declined, insisting he and his now ex-wife led Stacy to the Advanced Body Sculpt Centre owned by Dr. Dominic Kwame Obeng-Andoh (Obengfo).